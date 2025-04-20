Star Wars series 'Andor' back for final season

If 'Andor' -- which returns from Tuesday for its second and final season -- has been received as one of the very best 'Star Wars' TV series that is largely thanks to the grittier, more adult approach taken by its creator Tony Gilroy.

That standpoint -- far, far away from the family-pleasing tone often encountered in the 'Star Wars' universe run by the Disney empire -- should be of no surprise to those who watched the 2002 action thriller 'The Bourne Identity', written by Gilroy.

Its genesis was already evident in the 2016 'Star Wars' movie 'Rogue One', which Gilroy co-wrote -- and which serves as the climax to 'Andor', which recounts the rebellion leading up to that film's events.

"Everything is emotionally charged" because "we're getting close to 'Rogue One'," Diego Luna, the actor who plays the protagonist Cassian Andor, told AFP.

For Disney, the success of 'Andor' stands out as a new hope for a franchise that has become hit-or-miss with audiences in recent years.