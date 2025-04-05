'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' actor Robert Trebor dies at 71

Born in Philadelphia on 7 June 1953, Trebor began his acting career with small film roles in the 1980s. One of his early major roles was in Out of the Darkness (1985), where he played real-life serial killer David Berkowitz, also known as the "Son of Sam".

He went on to act in several well-known films, including 52 Pickup (1986), Making Mr. Right (1987), Talk Radio (1988), and Universal Soldier (1992). He also made guest appearances on TV shows like Miami Vice, Murphy Brown, and Baywatch.

Trebor's most recognized role was as the funny and clever salesman Salmoneus on Hercules, where he appeared in almost two dozen episodes over five seasons. He also played the same character in Xena: Warrior Princess, a popular spin-off series.