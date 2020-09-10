Telugu TV actress Kondapalli Sravani commits suicide

Telugu television actress Kondapalli Sravani allegedly committed suicide at her house in Hyderabad, the police said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old artiste was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar on Tuesday. The family members said she went to her bedroom and closed the door. They thought she was taking a bath but when she did not come out for a long, they broke the door open and found her hanging. They shifted her to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police shifted the body for autopsy and took up the investigation.

While the family alleged that she resorted to the extreme step due to harassment by her former boyfriend Devaraj Reddy, the police said the family had admonished her for moving around with him even after lodging a police case against him a few months ago.