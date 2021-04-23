The story of a lonely clone, Seo Bok

Seo Bok is only 10 years old and the very first successful prototype of a human clone whose genes were entirely modified through genetic manipulation, rendering him an undying being. Seo Bok was named after Xu Fu, an ancient Chinese alchemist and explorer tasked by the Qin emperor to find a plant that is known for giving eternal life. He had bone marrow that produces stem cells with proteins which after being injected into a human being would grant him everlasting life and cure any human disease. But that's not all.

As a side effect, Seo Bok also has telekinetic superpowers, allowing him to move objects and generate pressure waves around him. If you had the elixir of immortality on hand, you'd think that everyone would want to get their hands on it, right? And that's exactly what happens. During transportation of Seo Bok, an internal war breaks out between NIS and Medical organization. A war between humanity and immortality. That’s why Ki Hun has to protect Seo Bok no matter what happens.

As the film goes on, Ki Hun gets to know more about Seo Bok and how he ate and tested all day long his whole life and he starts to sympathise with him. Slowly the mission to escort Seo Bok turns into one where he needs to protect Seo Bok from his powers, which rapidly surge out of control as his emotions get the better of him.