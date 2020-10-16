Tiger parents and our educational system

By diving deep into a family drama, this drama takes viewers through the dark sides of Korea’s controversial education system, also including suicides. Things may get pretty dramatic, but the drama offers an important and difficult look into topics many viewers can empathize with. Though the drama cleverly softens some tension with comic relief, it doesn’t let us forget the ridiculous demands these families have on themselves and each other and the nasty results of their quest for perfection.

Leading the huge cast of characters as the mothers, Yum Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, and Oh Na Ra are the first four are the heads of their ultra-wealthy families, which make up the top 0.1 percent in South Korea. They would do anything to ensure the success of their husbands and children. They fire up their husbands as breadwinners of the family and dote on their children as princes and princesses (as long as they bring home stellar report cards).

These mothers are well-versed as they need to outwit and outmaneuver any other mother that gets in their way. They throw extraordinary parties to celebrate whenever their child reaches a massive achievement just to throw it in each other’s faces. And if there’s a method to getting results, whether it’s a special diet or a special tutor, you better believe they’re going to do all of it.