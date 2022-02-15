Trevor Noah will be the Entertainer at next White House correspondents dinner

Trevor Noah, the host of ‘The Daily Show’, will be serving as the entertainer at the next White House Correspondents’ Association dinner when it returns on 30 April.

According to Deadline, the event is scheduled to make its return after a two-year absence, with the 2020 and 2021 dinners being cancelled due to COVID. There is an expectation that US President Joe Biden will attend the event, as had been tradition until President Donald Trump skipped the dinner during the four years of his presidency.