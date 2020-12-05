Wanted to dispel myths with 'Delhi Crime': Richie Mehta





He explained: "The first episode is very valuable, each second counts, because you can lose the viewer, especially in the first half an hour, viewers can turn it off and say ‘this is not for me'. And in the first episode of ‘Delhi Crime', I use half an hour of screen time to show the backstories of these cops. That's a very valuable time and I don't show the crime."



"To me, this show is not about crime. It's about the people who we ask and demand to solve it for us. It just so happens that these people, especially the women, have been spending so much time in that darkness that they've figured out what causes it. That's what I wanted to get into the show. That is what the show is about. If you think it's about the crime, then why didn't I show the crime?"



The Netflix series is a fictionalised version based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi bus gangrape case and follows the investigation by the Delhi Police. It captures the complexities of the scrutiny, and the emotional toll on the investigating team.



For Mehta, more than the award, the response by the audience is a validation for his work.



"Validation was the fact that people were responding to it. The awards are amazing, because they are emblematic of something else, that there's a critical response and an international critical response," he pointed out.



Giving words to his thoughts, the director shared: "To me, the real point of pride was that everything we tried to do resonated with people who were watching it. Critics' response is a bonus. As a filmmaker and a communicator, you just want to know that the message you are trying to convey is landing with people that they're getting it and they are ingesting it. They are not just forgetting about it the next day. That's the real validation."



According to Mehta, the global coverage of the case became a bridge connecting people with the emotions and complexities of the story.



"The subject had something to do with it. Everyone around the world heard about this. So they knew and had some point of reference, and I took advantage of that in terms of (that) I wanted to dispel the myths of what people had heard and thought they understood. There was nobody around the world who I think watched the show and didn't have some basic understanding and a very strong emotional reaction already (about it) before they pressed play," said Mehta, whose first feature film "Amal" released in 2007.



