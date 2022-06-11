Zayed Khan 'wields pistol and threatens to shoot' Omar Sani

Film actor Zayed Khan allegedly wields pistol and threatens to fire film actor Omar Sani at a wedding ceremony of actor Dipjol's son.

Sources said the incident takes place at a wedding ceremony at a convention centre in the capital on Friday.

Senior film artists at the function are astonished and stunned at the behaviour of Zayed Khan. However, Zayed Khan denied the allegation.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, several witnesses preferring not to be named said they have come to know that Zayed Khan misbehaved with film actress Moushumi and as a result, Omar Sani is angry with Zayed Khan.

They also said they have heard the victim made a complaint to Dipjol.