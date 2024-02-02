Ratargul crippled with plastic waste, illegal fishing 

The Ratargul Swamp Forest has been endangered due to indiscriminate dumping of plastic wastes into water, reckless fishing with prohibited nets, and rampant movement of tourists.

Against such a backdrop, Bangladesh, along with the other nations across the world, is observing World Wetlands Day on Friday, with the theme ‘wetlands and wellbeing.’

Conversations with local environmentalist groups revealed that the swamp forest came into focus after 2012, with a rising influx of tourists. But it came as a bane to the country's lone freshwater swamp forest as dumping of plastic waste, including plastic bottles, one-time glass, plate, and other packages, rose there to an alarming extent.