Depression may turn into cyclone 'Hamoon’

The deep depression over the west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas moved slightly northeastwards and now lies over the same area and was centred at 12:00 on Monday about 755 km west-southwest of Chittagong port, 710 km west-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 630 km southwest of Mongla port and 630 km southwest of Payra port.

It is likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special weather forecast on Monday.