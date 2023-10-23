Depression may turn into cyclone 'Hamoon’

The deep depression over the west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas moved slightly northeastwards and now lies over the same area and was centred at 12:00 on Monday about 755 km west-southwest of Chittagong port, 710 km west-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 630 km southwest of Mongla port and 630 km southwest of Payra port.
It is likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special weather forecast on Monday.
BMD meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the depression over the Bay of the Bengal is likely to turn into cyclone 'Hamoon’ on Monday.
All maritime ports have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no.1.
Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over southern part of the country.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts and squalls. Sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.