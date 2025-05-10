Heatwave may ease from Monday, rain forecast
The heatwave is felt most intensely in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions at present. Additionally, Chattogram and Barishal divisions are also experiencing heatwaves. In its impact, high temperatures can also be felt in other divisions including Dhaka. This heatwave might gradually ease from Monday. Also there is a forecast of rainfall and Nor’westers (Kal Baishakhi) from that day.
The meteorological department announced this forecast today, Saturday reporting about weather conditions up to 13 May. The forecast stated that the heatwave will continue throughout the country today and there may be a rise in nighttime temperature. It also mentioned possibility of light rainfall in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
Daytime temperature may drop by one to three degrees Celsius with nighttime temperature decreasing by one to two degrees Celsius tomorrow, Sunday. There is also a possibility of the heatwave easing in some areas. As it has been reported, the same trend may continue on Monday and Tuesday as well. However, the temperatures are likely to remain the same.
The meteorological department stated that there is possibility of rainfall in some parts of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions alongside Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions from tomorrow.
Meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam told Prorthom Alo that the heatwave is most intense in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions now. Chattogram and Barishal divisions are also experiencing the heatwave while high temperatures are felt in other divisions including Dahka as an impact of that.
Speaking about the heatwave easing, this meteorologist stated that there is a possibility of rainfall in different regions across the country from this Monday, 12 May. If there is rainfall the heatwave might gradually ease within 18 or 19 May. There is also the possibility of Nor’westers during this time.