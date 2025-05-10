Heatwave may ease from Monday, rain forecast

The heatwave is felt most intensely in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions at present. Additionally, Chattogram and Barishal divisions are also experiencing heatwaves. In its impact, high temperatures can also be felt in other divisions including Dhaka. This heatwave might gradually ease from Monday. Also there is a forecast of rainfall and Nor’westers (Kal Baishakhi) from that day.

The meteorological department announced this forecast today, Saturday reporting about weather conditions up to 13 May. The forecast stated that the heatwave will continue throughout the country today and there may be a rise in nighttime temperature. It also mentioned possibility of light rainfall in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.