Heatwave warning across country, intensity may increase

As public sufferings rose, BMD issued a heatwave warning saying the heatwave may intensify further in the next 72 hours. Mild to moderate, and in some places severe heatwave may occur in parts of the country.

As per the BMD, if the temperature remains between 36 and 37.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a mild heatwave; if it remains between 38 and 39.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a moderate heatwave; and, when the temperature remains between 40 and 41.9 degrees Celsius, it is called severe heatwave.

When the temperature crosses 42 degrees Celsius, is identified as a very severe heatwave.