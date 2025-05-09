Heatwave warning across country, intensity may increase
Heatwaves are sweeping across various places of the country and those further intensified on Friday.
The highest temperature of the year was recorded in the country today, Friday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
As public sufferings rose, BMD issued a heatwave warning saying the heatwave may intensify further in the next 72 hours. Mild to moderate, and in some places severe heatwave may occur in parts of the country.
As per the BMD, if the temperature remains between 36 and 37.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a mild heatwave; if it remains between 38 and 39.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a moderate heatwave; and, when the temperature remains between 40 and 41.9 degrees Celsius, it is called severe heatwave.
When the temperature crosses 42 degrees Celsius, is identified as a very severe heatwave.
BMD meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana issued a heatwave warning at 2:00 pm.
It said, “The on-going mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over the country may continue. Severe heatwave may occur in some places in the next 72 hours, beginning from 2:00 pm. Today (Friday).”
On Friday, the highest temperature was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.
Previously, the highest temperature was recorded at 39.8 degree Celsius in Chuadanga on 28 March and in Jashore on 23 April. Friday also saw a year-high of 39.2 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.