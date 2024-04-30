Heatwave: Residents of 21 districts at high risk

Residents of 21 districts are at high risk of heatwave, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BRCS) has said after analysing information on the meteorological department.

According to their report submitted to the government, at least 70 per cent of the people are mostly in trouble and danger due to heatwaves.

Majority of the people are unable to continue daily work. Many are falling sick.

Residents at 21 districts are at the highest risk while residents at 14 districts are comparatively at a bit lower risk than those of the 21 districts. The residents in the remaining districts are at lower risk of heat.

For the first time, the average temperature in the last 29 days was 37 degrees Celsius. The meteorology department has information on the weather for 76 years. According to that information, the country didn't have a heatwave for 29 consecutive days. This year, nearly 75 per cent of areas of Bangladesh faced severe heat.