Fewer cases despite rising environmental pollution in Chattogram

Karnaphuli River, the lifeline of Chattogram, has long been dying due to encroachment and pollution. Over the years, the river has turned into a dumping ground for household and industrial waste. Researchers have recently found microplastic particles in its water and sediment, increasing health and environmental risks.

Not only the river—Chattogram’s hills are also under assault. A total of 120 hills out of more than 200 have disappeared in the past four decades.

The city, once surrounded by rivers and hills, now suffers from severe air pollution. According to a 2021 survey by Stamford University’s Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, Chattogram ranks among the most polluted districts in the country. The city’s average air quality index was 165.31 micrograms, far exceeding the ideal level of 65 micrograms.

Because of this continued “assault” on nature, the once-beautiful and scenic Chattogram is now facing an environmental crisis. Those involved in environmental destruction often escape with fines instead of imprisonment, even though the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act provides for both jail terms and fines.