Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

Previous fish kills at Menindee -- about 12 hours' drive west of Sydney -- have been blamed on a lack of water in the river due to prolonged drought, and a toxic algal bloom that stretched over 40 kilometres (24 miles).

"Unfortunately this won't be the last," the NSW government warned in 2019.

State government fisheries spokesman Cameron Lay said it was "confronting" to see the river choked by dead fish.

"We are seeing tens of kilometres where there is fish really as far as the eye can see, so it's quite a confronting scene," he told the ABC.

Menindee has a population of some 500 people and has been ravaged by both drought and flooding in recent years.