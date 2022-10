The low depression created in the Andaman Sea has intensified into a deep depression and may turn into a cyclonic storm on Sunday night, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

If this turns into a cyclonic storm, this will be named 'Sitrang'.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, disaster management and relief state minister Enamur Rahman said it is more or less certain that the deep low depression turn into a cyclonic storm. It may become a 'super cyclone', he added.

