Two Bangladeshi journalists receive fellowship

Diego Arguedas Ortiz is the network manager while Katherine, the content editor at the OCJN of the Reuters Institute will conduct the sessions.
Welcoming all participants, Mitali Mukherjee, director of Journalist Programmes, tweeted, "Delighted to announce Cohort 3 of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. To all our incoming Fellows, welcome to the community!"
This is a six-month long free online course which will help journalists meet the world-leading experts and learn how to deal with climate change journalism in this post-modern society.
The OCJN works with a global community of reporters and editors across platforms and beats to improve the quality, understanding and impact of climate coverage around the world. The OCJN is a programme at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.
Its mission is to help journalists, editors, and media executives across the world develop their coverage of climate change.
OCJN said in a statement on the website that, "Our programme also supports newsroom leaders in identifying and addressing the range of operational, cultural and ethical issues that encompass climate stories and can help expand the coverage of this issue. Applications to join the network from January to June 2023 have now closed. We'll open applications for the next cohort in the spring."
The OCJN's flagship programme is a six-month intense virtual course for practicing reporting from all beats who share a passion for improving the coverage of the climate crisis and supporting newsroom leaders in necessary transformations.
The course provides members with a series of seminars and workshops with world-leading experts. Other initiatives include annual courses for newsroom leaders, a dedicated research programme and support for mid-career journalists to work in Oxford on projects related to different aspects of how the news media approaches climate change.
The OCJN was co-founded in 2021 by the Reuters Institute's deputy director Meera Selva and Visiting Fellow and Advisory Board Member Wolfgang Blau. The European Climate Foundation provided generous funding for the first year of activities. The OCJN was awarded a grant from the Laudes Foundation to continue operations until the end of 2023.