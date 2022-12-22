Two Bangladeshi journalists receive fellowship

Two Bangladeshi journalists have received the membership of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN) at the Reuters Institute, University of Oxford.

The journalists are: Mosabber Hossain, a senior environment and climate journalist based in Dhaka and visual journalist Zakir Hossain Chowdhury. OCJN Recently published the list of members on their website.

According to the website, they selected 100 journalists from 57 countries from a wide range of media outlets. The institute will teach them journalism for six months, between January and June 2023.