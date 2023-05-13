Wind speed at storm centre rises to 190km

The wind speed is rising at the centre of super cyclonic storm Mocha. The highest wind speed at the storm centre has increased by 15 kilometres within six hours. Now the highest wind speed at the centre of the storm is 190 kilometres per hour. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its special bulletin -15 published at 2:30 pm on Saturday.
In the latest bulletin, the BMD has advised the Cox’s Bazar port authorities to hoist great danger signal no. 10 instead of great danger signal no. 8. Besides, the Payra port has been advised to hoist the great danger signal no. 8 and the Mongla port has been asked to hoist the great danger signal no. 4.
According to the latest bulletin, the highest sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the super cyclonic storm centre was 170 kilometres per hour at 12:00 pm, which is increasing up to 190 kilometres per hour and gusty wind.
The BMD, in its bulletin 14, said, the highest sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the super cyclonic storm centre was 160 kilometres per hour at 6:00 am, which is increasing up to 175 kilometres per hour and gusty wind.
The latest bulletin said that the very severe cyclonic storm ‘mocha’ over east-central bay and adjoining area moved north-northeast wards and intensified further over the same area. The storm was centred about 705 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 630 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 695 km south of Mongla port and 645 km South of Payra port.
The met office said the severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northeasterly direction. It is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar and the north coast of Myanmar between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday (14 May).
The coastal regions of Chattogram and Barishal divisions will experience the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. The sea will remain very rough in areas adjacent to the cyclone centre.
The latest bulletin said that the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar and its offshore islands and chars will be under great danger signal no. 10 and the coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no. 8.