Wind speed at storm centre rises to 190km

The wind speed is rising at the centre of super cyclonic storm Mocha. The highest wind speed at the storm centre has increased by 15 kilometres within six hours. Now the highest wind speed at the centre of the storm is 190 kilometres per hour. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its special bulletin -15 published at 2:30 pm on Saturday.

In the latest bulletin, the BMD has advised the Cox’s Bazar port authorities to hoist great danger signal no. 10 instead of great danger signal no. 8. Besides, the Payra port has been advised to hoist the great danger signal no. 8 and the Mongla port has been asked to hoist the great danger signal no. 4.