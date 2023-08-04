S Korea scrambles to bolster heatwave-hit scout jamboree

At least 600 have been treated for heat-related ailments, South Korean officials said.

Scouts from Britain, the largest contingent, said on Friday that they were moving to hotels in the capital Seoul for the rest of their stay, hoping to alleviate the pressure on the site.

“The UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale,” UK Scouts said.

President Yoon Suk Yeol called a cabinet meeting to approve spending 6 billion won ($4.6 million) to support the jamboree, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government would “use its all resources to ensure that the jamboree can end safely”.