BMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm till next week

When the entire Bangladesh is grappling with a brutal heatwave since 1 April setting all-time record of prolonged heatwave days, much of the country witnessed significant rainfall with thunderstorms last night bringing respite from sweltering weather conditions.

"No rainfall was recorded in two western divisions -- Khulna and Rajshahi as both the regions bore the brunt of the heatwave as maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius were recorded in most weather stations at the beginning of last month," Md Monwar Hossain, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told BSS today.

Khulna division is witnessing rainfall on Monday hours after northeastern, central and southeastern parts of the country experienced significant rainfall with thunderstorms, he said, adding Rajshahi division is expected to experience rainfall from tonight.

Although rainfall was reported in only one weather station of Rangpur division last night, the met office forecasted, rainfalls with thunderstorms are likely to occur in more areas of the northern division.