BMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm till next week
When the entire Bangladesh is grappling with a brutal heatwave since 1 April setting all-time record of prolonged heatwave days, much of the country witnessed significant rainfall with thunderstorms last night bringing respite from sweltering weather conditions.
"No rainfall was recorded in two western divisions -- Khulna and Rajshahi as both the regions bore the brunt of the heatwave as maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius were recorded in most weather stations at the beginning of last month," Md Monwar Hossain, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told BSS today.
Khulna division is witnessing rainfall on Monday hours after northeastern, central and southeastern parts of the country experienced significant rainfall with thunderstorms, he said, adding Rajshahi division is expected to experience rainfall from tonight.
Although rainfall was reported in only one weather station of Rangpur division last night, the met office forecasted, rainfalls with thunderstorms are likely to occur in more areas of the northern division.
Last night's rainfall has brought much needed relief bringing down average temperature by three to four degrees Celsius across the country, Monwar said adding mercury has dipped significantly at some weather stations up to six degree Celsius meaning very cool weather is prevailing almost entire country.
Unlike previous month of April, residents will get respite from blistering heatwave throughout the month of May as mercury will maintain the tolerable temperature with impact of rainfall and thunderstorms, the BMD meteorologist added.
According to the weather bulletin issued by BMD today, Dhaka city and its adjacent districts recorded a significant amount of rainfall, he said adding, "The Met Office recorded in Dhaka 36mm rainfall, 37.8mm at Faridpur, 36.8mm at Madaripur, 37mm at Gopalganj, 32mm at Nikli."
The country's highest rainfall was recorded in Srimangal with 124mm while 37mm were recorded in Chattogram, 60mm at Rangamati, 28mm at Feni, 17mm at Cox's Bazar, 22mm at Bandarban, the bulletin added.