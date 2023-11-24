Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University

A day-long butterfly fair was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Friday aimed at the conservation of butterflies and raising public awareness.
Jahangirnagar University vice-chancellor professor Nurul Alam inaugurated the fair in front of Zahir Raihan Auditorium around 10:00am.
The Zoology Department of JU in association with the entomology unit of the Zoology Department of the University organised the fair.
Various events of the day-long fair included dance performances, butterfly painting competition for children and teenagers, butterfly photography exhibition, butterfly photography competition, butterfly hut visit, butterfly kite flying, origami competition, debate and butterfly recognition.
This year, 'Butterfly Award 2023' was given to professor Anwarul Islam of Dhaka University Zoology department and 'Butterfly Young Enthusiast Award' was given to Md Zahir Raihan of Chittagong University for special contribution to nature conservation.
It is to be noted that the Butterfly Fair was held in the campus for the first time in 2010 to create public awareness about butterflies. Since then the butterfly fair has been held every year.