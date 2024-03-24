JTIB leads water security drive with advanced WWTP
In recognition of World Water Day 2024, themed ‘Water for Peace’, JT International Bangladesh (JTIB) reaffirms its commitment to water security and environmental responsibility through its state-of-the-art Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the GSC Tongi factory.
Since its inauguration in November 2022, the WWTP has been an exemplary sustainable practice, representing a total investment of nearly 1 million US dollar. The plant utilises advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology, and represents JTIB's devotion to compliance with both local and global environmental regulations, stated a press release.
Inspector general (additional secretary) of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Md Abdur Rahim Khan visited the JTIB factory at Tongi recently.
During the visit he said, “Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology-based water and wastewater treatment is superior to the conventional water treatment technologies with a proven better performance and more efficient economics. This is environmentally more sustainable and expected to play a critical role in reducing water pollution in nearby rivers and canals.”
“By effectively treating wastewater that was previously discharged untreated, JT International Bangladesh is now able to safeguard and promote peace within the community by ensuring appropriate water treatment and protecting the environment,” he added.
His visit underscores the crucial collaboration between industry leaders and government officials in preserving our precious water resources. JTIB's commitment to water security manifests in tangible actions. To date, the WWTP has effectively treated over 49,763 cubic meters (m³) of water. Notably, 40 per cent of this treated water is repurposed for irrigation and road cleaning.
Looking ahead, JTIB aims to further harness the potential of treated wastewater by exploring its utilization in the factory's fire pump sprinkler system and toilet flushing mechanisms. Moreover, the company aims to pursue a zero-discharge strategy, with plans to implement a Reverse Osmosis (RO) system for complete utilisation of treated wastewater within its industrial processes.
JTIB also actively engages with neighboring factories and educational institutions, serving as a catalyst for the adoption of similar sustainable practices across Bangladesh. Already, the WWTP has inspired two factories to develop their own wastewater treatment facilities, signaling a positive shift towards a greener, more sustainable future.