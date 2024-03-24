JTIB leads water security drive with advanced WWTP

In recognition of World Water Day 2024, themed ‘Water for Peace’, JT International Bangladesh (JTIB) reaffirms its commitment to water security and environmental responsibility through its state-of-the-art Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the GSC Tongi factory.

Since its inauguration in November 2022, the WWTP has been an exemplary sustainable practice, representing a total investment of nearly 1 million US dollar. The plant utilises advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology, and represents JTIB's devotion to compliance with both local and global environmental regulations, stated a press release.