Cyclone Remal makes landfall
Severe cyclone Remal has made landfall. The eye of the cyclone started crossing the West Bengal coast in India through the south-west side of Mongla and Khepupara coast of Bangladesh around 8:30 pm Sunday.
The eye of the storm could shift north and cross the coastal areas in another one to two hours, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) deputy director Md. Shamim Ahsan at a briefing at night.
BMD director Md. Azizur Rahman said heavy rains and gusty wind is battering all the coastal districts under the influence of the cyclone.
Shamim Ahsan informed the media that the circumference of the cyclone is nearly 400 kms. The tip of the storm entered Sundarbans near Khulna coast around 6:30 pm.
Great danger signal no. 10 in 2 ports, 9 districts
The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into the cyclone Remal on Saturday evening. The gusty wind and rains started battering the coastal areas Sunday morning. BMD hoisted great danger signal No. 10 for Payra and Mongla ports in the morning.
Besides, the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, and Patuakhali and adjacent islands and chars also were under great danger signal No. 10.
Besides, Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram ports were advised to hoist the great danger signal No. 9. Coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, and Chandpur and nearby islands and chars were under the great danger signal No. 9.
BMD said 16 coastal districts, along with their offshore islands and chars, are likely to get inundated in wind-driven surges of 8 to 12 feet beyond the astronomical tide as severe cyclonic storm Remal has advanced further northward over the Northwest Bay.
The districts are Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, and Cox’s Bazar, says a special bulletin of the meteorological department.
It also predicted that Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Khulna districts may witness heavy (44-88 mm in 24 hours) to very heavy rains (over 89 mm) in 24 hours) and gusty wind.
BMD also warned that landslides may occur at various places in five districts – Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari – due to heavy rainfall under the influence of Remal.