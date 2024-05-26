Cyclone Remal makes landfall

Severe cyclone Remal has made landfall. The eye of the cyclone started crossing the West Bengal coast in India through the south-west side of Mongla and Khepupara coast of Bangladesh around 8:30 pm Sunday.

The eye of the storm could shift north and cross the coastal areas in another one to two hours, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) deputy director Md. Shamim Ahsan at a briefing at night.