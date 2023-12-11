‘Chilly weather felt like Magha month’

Chilly weather and dense fog have intensified across Taraganj and Badarganj upazilas of Rangpur for three days following the drizzles for two days.

Roads and fields remain covered by fog most of the time, disrupting the daily lives in the areas. Daily wagers have been suffering the worst. Hospitals also have been seeing a rise in patients suffering from cold-related diseases.

Visiting the various areas of Taraganj and Badarganj upazilas from Monday morning to afternoon, a small number of people were seen coming to local markets due to acute cold weather. People were also seen setting fire to hays on house yards and various intersections to protect them from chilly weather.