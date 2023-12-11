‘Chilly weather felt like Magha month’

Chilly weather and dense fog have intensified across Taraganj and Badarganj upazilas of Rangpur for three days following the drizzles for two days.
Roads and fields remain covered by fog most of the time, disrupting the daily lives in the areas. Daily wagers have been suffering the worst. Hospitals also have been seeing a rise in patients suffering from cold-related diseases.
Visiting the various areas of Taraganj and Badarganj upazilas from Monday morning to afternoon, a small number of people were seen coming to local markets due to acute cold weather. People were also seen setting fire to hays on house yards and various intersections to protect them from chilly weather.
Babul Hossain, from Jummapra of Taraganj, is a daily labourer. He came to the tobacco field in Matialpara in the morning, but he could not work for long due to the chilly weather. He left for home early.
“Fog is falling like raindrops. The wind is also very cold. Chilly weather is felt like the month of Magha (of Bengali calendar). It is not possible to stay in the field. Hands and legs are getting numb. It will be difficult to survive this winter,” he said.
I have never seen such a cold in Agrahayan. It rained less this year. Allah knows what will happen during the cold of Magha month
Moshiar Rahman, from Dolapara, was seen shivering in Ikarchali market of Taraganj. He came to the market to purchase rice. He said, “I have never seen such a cold in Agrahayan. It rained less this year. Allah knows what will happen during the cold of Magha month.”
Prothom Alo Correspondent talked to Ekramul Haque, a driver of Hanif Paribahan that operates buses on long-routes.
He said, “This time, dense fog is covering the area. I use headlights to drive the bus till the afternoon. Chilly weather and fog intensify as I go far north from Rangpur. All vehicles operate with headlights during the day.”
Anarul, a rickshaw-puller from Bamandhighi bus stand, said he pulls a rickshaw from morning to afternoon. “But, an acute cold and dense fog has covered the area for three days. Nothing becomes visible on the road till afternoon. There are no passengers and I earn only Tk 300 a day.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Taraganj upazila health and family planning officer Shahin Sultana said more patients, especially children and elderly people, with cold-related disease are arriving in the hospital for two days.
Arzina Khatun, a housewife from Amrulbari village near Chikli river in Badarganj, said, “Cold air enters the house at night. Hands and legs feel numb. We are barely surviving with torn blankets.”
Trader Abdur Rashid, from Pathanerhat market, said, “Dense fogs cover the areas from dawn to dusk. Customers do not come in the morning, and do not stay after 6:00 pm. Sales have dropped due to the cold weather.”
Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Rangpur office meteorologist Md Mostafizur Rahman said the lowest temperature was recorded at 15.5 degree Celsius in Rangpur.
Temperature is unlikely to increase in a day or two, rather it may fall further, he warned.