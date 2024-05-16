Climate change makes heatwave in South Asia including Bangladesh 45 times more likely: Report

The heatwave in Bangladesh and other South Asian countries became 45 times more likely due to climate change, says a new report.

According to a recent finding by the World Weather Attribution (WWA), if the global temperature rises from the current 1.2 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius, the recurrence of extreme heat incidents is more probable.

These findings are part of the WWA's report on heatwaves in Asia, which quantifies the effect of human-caused warming on extreme temperatures.

Bangladesh has been facing increasing heatwaves during summer for the last couple of years.

2024 is the hottest year yet, recording average temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in all the districts. The population and biodiversity of the country are at stake due to such an unprecedented catastrophe.

Extreme temperatures above 40°C that impacted billions of people across Asia in April were made hotter and more likely by human-caused climate change.

The study highlights how heatwaves intensified by climate change are making life much tougher for people living in poverty across Asia and the 1.7 million displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

The scientists also analyzed historical weather data for a South Asian region including India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia.

In this area, 30-day heatwaves typically occurred once every 30 years. However, due to climate change, they have become 45 times more likely and 0.85°C hotter. This aligns with previous WWA studies, indicating April heatwaves became 1°C hotter and 10-30 times more likely. Additionally, analysis shows similar heatwaves are twice as likely during El Niño conditions.