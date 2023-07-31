UK to grant new oil, gas licences despite zero-carbon aim

The UK is to grant hundreds of new licences to seek and drill for gas and oil in the North Sea as it tries to bolster its energy security, the government said on Monday.

The announcement would appear to jeopardise the government’s declared intention to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with climate scientists in wide agreement that an end to new fossil fuel projects is necessary to meet net-zero goals.

The plans by the Conservative-led government are in stark contrast to pledges from the opposition Labour Party to ban new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.