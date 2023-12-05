Cyclone Michaung: Rain likely in parts of the country

Light rain and thunder showers are likely to occur in parts of the country on Tuesday as cyclone ‘Michaung’ might cross the Andhra Pradesh coast of India in the morning.
The Bangladesh Metrological Department’s meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said the sky may remain cloudy due to the impact of cyclone ‘Michaung’ over the country on Tuesday and drizzles may occur at various places. Rainfall may increase on Wednesday, he added.
The sky remained cloudy in Dhaka since Tuesday morning and drizzles occurred in some places.
In a special weather bulletin on Tuesday, the BMD said, “The severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ (pronunciation: Migjaum) over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved North-northwestwards further.”
Cyclone Michaung “now lies over the same area and was centred at 6:00am today, Tuesday about 1,530 km Southwest of Chattogram port, 1,500 km Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,345 km Southwest of Mongla port-and 1375 km Southwest of Payra port.
“It is likely to move north-northwestwards and may cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during Tuesday morning,” it added.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 110 kph in gusts and squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the severe cyclone centre.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal no. two.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.
Meanwhile, BMD said in its regular weather forecast that light rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 2-4°C over the country.