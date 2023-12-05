Cyclone Michaung: Rain likely in parts of the country

Light rain and thunder showers are likely to occur in parts of the country on Tuesday as cyclone ‘Michaung’ might cross the Andhra Pradesh coast of India in the morning.

The Bangladesh Metrological Department’s meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said the sky may remain cloudy due to the impact of cyclone ‘Michaung’ over the country on Tuesday and drizzles may occur at various places. Rainfall may increase on Wednesday, he added.

The sky remained cloudy in Dhaka since Tuesday morning and drizzles occurred in some places.