Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Farmer Nguyen Thi Lan told AFP that temperatures in the central city of Danang had been increasingly hot, forcing workers to start earlier than ever.

“We have had to finish before 10:00 am to avoid the heat,” she said.

Lan said forecasters said temperatures had risen to nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

“But at lunchtime, I think it was much hotter.”

Vietnam’s weather varies from north to south, but the entire country is now entering its hottest summer months.

The record temperature was measured indoors at Hoi Xuan station in northern Thanh Hoa province. It topped the previous high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, recorded in April 2019 at Huong Khe District in central Ha Tinh Province.

“This is a worrying record in the context of climate change and global warming,” climate change expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy told AFP from the capital Hanoi.

“I believe this record will be repeated many times,” he said. “It confirms that extreme climate models are being proven to be true.”

Across the country, weather experts and authorities had warned the population to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day.