Fossil fuels defended at UN COP29 summit

Leaders of nations beset by climate disasters appealed Tuesday at the COP29 summit for greater urgency in fighting global warming, while others defended fossil fuels and their right to exploit them.

More than 75 leaders are expected to speak over two days in Baku, but the heads of many top polluting nations are giving the crunch UN climate talks in the Azerbaijan capital a miss.

The conference comes at the end of what scientists say is almost certainly the hottest year on record, with warming driven mainly by burning coal, oil and gas.

In his opening address as host, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said his country and other oil and gas producers were not to blame.

“Quote me that I said that this is a gift of God, and I want to repeat it today,” Aliyev told delegates in a stadium near the Caspian Sea.

“Oil, gas, wind, sun, gold, silver, copper, all... are natural resources and countries should not be blamed for having them and should not be blamed for bringing these resources to the market, because the market needs them.”