Less cold in Dhaka, more in the north

In the capital, there has been a slight rise and it feels less cold. But the picture is completely opposite in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. It is biting cold there.

The mercury dropped to 5.8 degree Celsius in Tentulia of Panchagarh yesterday, Friday. And, that’s the lowest temperature recorded this season.

The meteorological department has said that there will be less cold in the capital today (Saturday) as well.

The cold wave that has been sweeping over the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions as well as Chuadanga district might continue even today. Plus, there could be heavy fog there and it could cause trouble in naval, road and air traffic.