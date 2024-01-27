Less cold in Dhaka, more in the north
In the capital, there has been a slight rise and it feels less cold. But the picture is completely opposite in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. It is biting cold there.
The mercury dropped to 5.8 degree Celsius in Tentulia of Panchagarh yesterday, Friday. And, that’s the lowest temperature recorded this season.
The meteorological department has said that there will be less cold in the capital today (Saturday) as well.
The cold wave that has been sweeping over the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions as well as Chuadanga district might continue even today. Plus, there could be heavy fog there and it could cause trouble in naval, road and air traffic.
There’s a chance of rainfall in the capital. The sky might be cloudy and the temperature will possibly go up a bit at that time.
The weather forecast also stated that the winter condition may remain unchanged for the next two to three days. The cold will intensify in some parts of the northern region.
And then there could be rainfall. The rainfall will be occurring over the coastal areas mainly but it can move towards the mainland also.
There’s a chance of rainfall in the capital as well. The sky might be cloudy and the temperature will possibly go up a bit at that time.
Meteorologist at the meteorological department, Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that a mild to moderate cold wave might sweep over the northern region for the next few days.
January is the coldest month in the country. The type of weather condition being noticed for the last few days, with the sun shining during the day and cold air flow from the afternoon, is typical at this time.
The rainfall could start towards the end of the month and may last several days. The cold might intensify again after that, he added.
According to the meteorological department’s observation, the lowest temperature in maximum areas of Rangpur and Rajshahi division had dropped within 6 to 10 degrees Celsius on Friday.
January is the coldest month in the country. The type of weather condition being noticed for the last few days, with the sun shining during the day and cold air flow from the afternoon, is typical at this time.
Meanwhile, daily life has almost been disrupted due to the severe cold in the northern part of the country. Nobody’s leaving the house except for emergency reasons. And, patients’ crowd has increased in the hospital.