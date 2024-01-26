Lowest temperature recorded at 5.8° as cold wave sweeps over 12 districts
The lowest temperature of the season was recorded at 5.8° Celsius in Tentulia of Panchagarh on Friday. A cold wave is sweeping over 12 districts of the country, including Panchagarh.
A mild to moderate cold wave has been sweeping across the country for the past few days. The cold wave has further intensified today, Friday. However, the temperature has increased in the capital.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the temperature will not rise that much tomorrow or day after tomorrow. However, it may rise after that. The temperature in the capital will remain almost unchanged.
Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said, “A cold wave is sweeping over the entire Rangpur division, including Panchagarh. Apart from the Rangpur division, a mild cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Chuadanga and Naogaon.”
Cold wave sweeps over 18 districts
Although the severity of the cold further intensified in the northern parts of the country, it has slightly decreased in the capital. The lowest temperature in the capital has also increased. The lowest temperature in the capital was recorded at 15.4° Celsius on Friday, which was 14.2° Celsius on Thursday.
There were reports of rain in different parts of the country Thursday. Although the chances of rain is low in the coming few days, it is likely to rain on 31 January, according to the weather forecast of the BMD.
Meteorologist Nazmul Haque said of northern districts, the temperature of Kurigram has been recorded at 6.8° Celsius and ay 7.8° Celsius in Badalgachhi of Naogaon.