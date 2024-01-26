Lowest temperature recorded at 5.8° as cold wave sweeps over 12 districts

The lowest temperature of the season was recorded at 5.8° Celsius in Tentulia of Panchagarh on Friday. A cold wave is sweeping over 12 districts of the country, including Panchagarh.

A mild to moderate cold wave has been sweeping across the country for the past few days. The cold wave has further intensified today, Friday. However, the temperature has increased in the capital.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the temperature will not rise that much tomorrow or day after tomorrow. However, it may rise after that. The temperature in the capital will remain almost unchanged.