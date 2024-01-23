Cold wave may abate in Dhaka, eight other places
The ongoing mild to moderate cold wave that is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Moulvibazar, Barishal, Bhola and Cumilla may continue as mild cold wave and abate from some places.
A Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin, issued for 24 hours commencing on 9:00 am today, Tuesday, said this.
“Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna division and weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places,” it added.
The temperature may rise slightly across the country.
Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 27.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today’s minimum temperature 6.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Chuadanga.