Cold wave may abate in Dhaka, eight other places

The ongoing mild to moderate cold wave that is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Moulvibazar, Barishal, Bhola and Cumilla may continue as mild cold wave and abate from some places.

A Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin, issued for 24 hours commencing on 9:00 am today, Tuesday, said this.