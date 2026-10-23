At least 16 dead in Tibet quake: China state media

A strong earthquake killed at least 16 people and injured 46 in China's remote Tibet region, state media said, citing local authorities.

More than 300 houses collapsed in the 7.0 magnitude quake, which struck on Thursday at 10:33 pm (1433 GMT).

Officials were still evaluating the damage, and disaster relief work was ongoing, state news agency Xinhua said.

China Central Television (CCTV) put the number of injured at 46, 11 of them seriously, with 339 houses collapsed or damaged, citing local officials.