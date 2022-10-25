‘We have to prepare for cyclones every year'

Many meteorological factors such as weather patterns, cyclone-forming capacity and wind currents in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal contribute to the formation of cyclonic storms. These factors might intensify in any given decade resulting in an increase in the number of cyclones. That also means that one or more cyclonic storms might hit Bangladesh almost every year. So, we have to remain prepared for disaster. The forecasting system should be made easier and more discernable to the public.
The area hit by cyclone Sitrang, i.e. Barishal, Noakhali and Chattogram coastline has seen very few cyclones in the last three decades. Cyclones made landfall in this area in 1985 and 1991 for the last time. All the following cyclones hit the southwest coast of the country. The region has more natural defences to face major disasters like cyclones. Also, Sundarbans is located on this coast. Wind speed and tidal surge weaken when a cyclone hits Sundarbans. The cyclones that hit the region since Sidr and Aila have caused relatively less damage.
There is no big forest along the Barishal, Noakhali and Swandip coastline and Meghna estuary. The rivers in the region are also bigger. As a result, tidal surge inundates people’s habitat quickly which leads to more damage. We’ve seen a cyclone ravaged Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar in 1991.
This region should be better prepared for cyclones. Embankments damaged by Sidr and Aila are yet to be repaired completely in this region. Many regions and islands do not even have embankments, so the damage would multiply if cyclones hit these areas. The government should prepare all the coastal regions for more cyclones in every year.
* Samarendra Karmakar is former director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.