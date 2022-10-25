‘We have to prepare for cyclones every year'

Bangladesh is one of the most cyclone-prone areas of the world due to its geographical location. Depression forms seven to eight times every year in the bay. Some of these depressions intensify into cyclones and mostly hit India's Odisha and Andhra or Bangladesh coastline.

The number of cyclones can increase in any region in any given decade. In the last 10 years, cyclones hit Bangladesh almost every year. In the 1980s and 90s, Bangladesh would be hit by cyclones once every three to four years.

Bangladesh was battered by cyclones Sidr and Aila in 2007 and 2009 respectively. Later we saw one or more cyclones hit Bangladesh every year from 2015 to 2022.

Seeing this trend, one might question if there was any change in the weather and climate of the Bay of Bengal leading to an increase in cyclones. But we would see the same trend in the 1960s. In that decade, more than one cyclone hit Bangladesh every year. Even two cyclones hit Bangladesh in April 1961 alone.