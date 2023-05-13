Mocha moving at around 20kmph, coastal regions may experience effect by midnight: BMD

The latest bulletin said that the very severe cyclonic storm ‘mocha’ over east-central Bay and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards and intensified further over the same area. The storm was centred about 605 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 525 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 625 km south of Mongla port and 565 km south of Payra port at 6:00pm today.

The met office said the severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northeasterly direction. It is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar and the north coast of Myanmar between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday (14 May).

BMD’s director Azizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Mocha’s speed was around 8 kmph till yesterday. But the speed has increased today. It is now approaching at a speed of around 20 kilometers and the impact of the storm can be felt at our coastal areas from midnight.”