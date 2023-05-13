Mocha moving at around 20kmph, coastal regions may experience effect by midnight: BMD

The very severe cyclonic storm “Mocha” over central Bay and adjoining area is approaching towards the coast at a speed of around 20 kilometers per hour. The coastal regions of Chattogram and Barishal divisions might experience the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm by Saturday midnight.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this in its special bulletin -16 published at 9:00 pm on Saturday.
The latest bulletin said that the very severe cyclonic storm ‘mocha’ over east-central Bay and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards and intensified further over the same area. The storm was centred about 605 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 525 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 625 km south of Mongla port and 565 km south of Payra port at 6:00pm today.
The met office said the severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northeasterly direction. It is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar and the north coast of Myanmar between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday (14 May).
BMD’s director Azizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Mocha’s speed was around 8 kmph till yesterday. But the speed has increased today. It is now approaching at a speed of around 20 kilometers and the impact of the storm can be felt at our coastal areas from midnight.”
The BDM in its latest bulletin said maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 180 km per hour (kph) rising to 200 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very high near the storm centre.
Maritime ports of Cox’s Bazar have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no. 10 while maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra have been asked to keep hoisted great danger signal no. 8, and Mongla port has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal number 4.
The coastal district of cox’s bazar and its offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no. 10.
The coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no. 8.
Under the peripheral effect of very severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above normal astronomical tide, according to the BMD bulletin.
The low-lying areas of Fenti, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by tidal surge height of 5-7 feet above normal astronomical tide.
Under the effect of very severe cyclone, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to be experienced of the heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (89 mm).
Very heavy rainfall may trigger landslides at places over the hilly regions of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram during cyclone.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.