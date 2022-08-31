Mild heatwave sweeps parts of country

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur division; at many places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the northern part of the country, it added.
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the bulletin.
The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 78mm in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday.
The highest temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga of Khulna division, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celcius in Rajarhat of Rangpur division.
Meanwhile, the axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.
Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate elsewhere over North Bay, the BMD added.