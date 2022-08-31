Mild heatwave sweeps parts of country

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur division; at many places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the northern part of the country, it added.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the bulletin.

The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 78mm in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday.