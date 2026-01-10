Cold wave sweeps over 19 districts, shows no sign of abating

A cold wave is sweeping across 19 districts of the country today, Saturday.

The lowest temperature recorded today in two places was 8.3 degrees Celsius, which is higher than yesterday, Friday. While a moderate cold wave had been prevailing until yesterday, its intensity has eased to mild today.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says temperatures may rise slightly over the next two days, but that does not mean the cold wave will completely subside. From next Monday, temperatures are expected to fall again.