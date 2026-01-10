Cold wave sweeps over 19 districts, shows no sign of abating
A cold wave is sweeping across 19 districts of the country today, Saturday.
The lowest temperature recorded today in two places was 8.3 degrees Celsius, which is higher than yesterday, Friday. While a moderate cold wave had been prevailing until yesterday, its intensity has eased to mild today.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says temperatures may rise slightly over the next two days, but that does not mean the cold wave will completely subside. From next Monday, temperatures are expected to fall again.
Today, a cold wave is affecting the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, which together comprise 16 districts. In addition, a mild cold wave is sweeping through the three districts of Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia. Altogether, 19 districts are experiencing a cold wave.
Today, the country’s lowest temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia in Panchagarh and in Chuadanga.
Yesterday, a cold wave swept over 20 districts, while on Thursday it affected 24 districts. Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.
On Wednesday, the lowest temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Badalgachhi in Naogaon, which was the lowest temperature of this winter season.
When the minimum temperature in an area ranges between 8.1 and 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave. A temperature between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius is termed a moderate cold wave.
When the temperature ranges between 4.1 and 6 degrees Celsius, it is considered a severe cold wave. If the temperature falls below 4 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a very severe cold wave.
Temperature may rise and then fall again
Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo this morning that temperatures will continue to rise today and tomorrow, but from Monday onward, the temperature will start to fall again.
Although temperatures will rise over the next two days, the cold wave will not completely subside, and a more sustained rise in temperature may begin after 20 January, he added.