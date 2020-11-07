Allstate CEO eyes climate insurance plan under potential Biden win

Allstate Corp wants a potential Democratic administration to back a taxpayer-funded programme that would pay for losses caused by the largest climate-change fuelled natural disasters, the Illinois-based insurer’s chief executive said.

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden was leading Republican incumbent president Donald Trump in electoral college votes on Wednesday evening, as the ballot count looked poised to stretch into a third day.

Biden has outlined an ambitious plan to invest $2 trillion in clean energy to get the United States to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.