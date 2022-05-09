‘Asani’ likely to move northwestwards, rainfall expected in India’s Odisha

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, added the Meteorological Centre.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on 9-10 May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from 10-12 May, as per the weather department.