‘Asani’ likely to move northwestwards, rainfall expected in India’s Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Fishermen boats anchored at the shore in view of alert issued by India Meteorological Department's (IMD) for cyclonic storm 'Asani', in Puri on 8 May 2022
The severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, added the Meteorological Centre.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on 9-10 May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from 10-12 May, as per the weather department.

Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to the coast by the morning of 10 May.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means ‘wrath’ in Sinhalese. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that the cyclonic storm named ‘Asani’ is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours.

