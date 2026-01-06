Season’s lowest temperature hits 7°C as cold wave sweeps 10 districts

The lowest temperature of the current winter season was recorded today, Tuesday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the previous seasonal low of 7.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Gopalganj on 31 December.

Today, the temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, recorded in the northern district of Rajshahi. A cold wave is currently sweeping Rajshahi and nine other districts.

While the country’s lowest temperature has dropped, temperatures in the capital, Dhaka have risen today.