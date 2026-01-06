Season’s lowest temperature hits 7°C as cold wave sweeps 10 districts
The lowest temperature of the current winter season was recorded today, Tuesday.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the previous seasonal low of 7.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Gopalganj on 31 December.
Today, the temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, recorded in the northern district of Rajshahi. A cold wave is currently sweeping Rajshahi and nine other districts.
While the country’s lowest temperature has dropped, temperatures in the capital, Dhaka have risen today.
Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, Bangladesh Meteorological Department meteorologist Md Omar Faruk said the 7 degrees Celsius recorded in Rajshahi is the lowest temperature of this winter season.
He added that temperatures may fluctuate over the next three to four days, but are likely to rise from around the 10th or 11th of this month.
The ten districts currently experiencing a cold wave are Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Rangamati, Jashore, Kushtia, and Chuadanga.
When the minimum temperature in an area ranges between 8.1 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave. Temperatures between 6.1 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave.
Meanwhile, a severe cold wave is defined by temperatures between 4.1 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, as temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are classified as an extreme cold wave.
In its long-range forecast issued earlier this month, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that at least five cold waves may sweep across the country this month, including one that could be severe.