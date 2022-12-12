Investor group launches campaign to help companies protect nature

Government officials at the UN nature summit in Montreal are working to strike a global agreement by 19 December on ways to protect the world's threatened species and dwindling wild spaces.

A draft of the hoped-for final agreement would see companies asked to assess and report any harm to nature from their businesses and investments, which could encompass their supply chains and portfolios.

Such reporting requirements could be a burden for some companies, analysts say.

Nature Action 100 would seek to select 100 companies for investors to focus on in suggesting how the private sector can navigate any new rules and monitoring their progress, the group said.