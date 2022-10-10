81 plant species endangered by pollution

Along with pollution and encroachment, plants on either banks of Karnaphuli river are being destroyed. Though different plant species can be found in the forests of the hilly regions upstream, the forestlands downstream have vanished.

A team of researchers has identified 528 species of plants on eithers side from the estuary of the river to the Kaptai dam. But, most of them are upstream. And 81 of those identified plant species are endangered.

This was revealed in a study conducted to determine the life, plant diversity and causes of pollution in Karnaphuli river. A group of Chittagong University teachers and students were involved in this research conducted by the non-government humanitarian, social development and research organisation Effective Creation on Human Opinion (ECHO). Findings of the study were revealed on Saturday afternoon at a press conference in Chittagong Press Club.