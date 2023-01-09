Lowest temp drops to 7 degrees Celsius in Tentulia

Besides, the minimum temperatures recorded today were 9.6 degrees Celsius at Rangpur, 8.4 degrees at Dinajpur, 8.2 degrees at Saidpur, 8.1 degrees Celsius at Dimla and 8.8 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat monitoring points in the region.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures marked little fluctuations at most places and remained between 19.2 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius at 4:00 pm on Sunday in the region.

However, the weather marked slight improvement as the sun appeared in a clear sky free from fog and clouds across the northern region since 10:00 am bringing little relief to common people.

Like in the past few days, dense layers of clouds and fog amid blowing cooler winds continued causing a chilling cold, exposing the poor, elderly citizens and minor children to extreme miseries from last evening till 9:00 am today.