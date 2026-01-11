Lowest temperature drops again, cold wave grips nine districts
The country’s minimum temperature fell by one degree Celsius today, Sunday, compared to the previous day. However, the number of areas experiencing a cold wave has decreased. A cold wave is currently sweeping across nine districts, down from 19 on Saturday.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), temperatures may start to fall slightly again from tomorrow, Monday, and the cold wave could spread to more areas. Meanwhile, temperatures in the capital have risen noticeably today.
The country’s lowest temperature today was recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh. Tetulia recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday also. This area has been experiencing the country’s lowest temperature for four consecutive days.
Compared to yesterday, temperatures in different parts of the country have risen slightly today, accompanied by a reduction in the extent of the cold wave. As of around 9:30 am today, the meteorological department said a cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jashore and Chuadanga.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruk of the meteorological department told Prothom Alo that temperatures may increase overall today. However, this does not mean the cold wave will disappear entirely. From tomorrow, temperatures are expected to start falling again.
A cold wave affected 20 districts across the country last Friday, while on Thursday it was sweeping over 24 districts. Yesterday, the country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. On Wednesday, the lowest temperature dropped to 6.7 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi of Naogaon, which was the lowest temperature recorded so far this winter season.
When the minimum temperature in an area ranges between 8.1 and 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave. Temperatures between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave. A temperature range of 4.1 to 6 degrees Celsius is classified as a severe cold wave, while temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are termed a very severe cold wave.
Temperatures rise in the capital
Lowest temperatures in the capital are on the rise. Today, Dhaka recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the minimum temperature in the capital was 12.4 degrees Celsius, while on Friday it stood at 12.2 degrees Celsius.
At the same time, the gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital is widening. When this difference increases, temperatures tend to rise.