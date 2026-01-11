Lowest temperature drops again, cold wave grips nine districts

The country’s minimum temperature fell by one degree Celsius today, Sunday, compared to the previous day. However, the number of areas experiencing a cold wave has decreased. A cold wave is currently sweeping across nine districts, down from 19 on Saturday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), temperatures may start to fall slightly again from tomorrow, Monday, and the cold wave could spread to more areas. Meanwhile, temperatures in the capital have risen noticeably today.