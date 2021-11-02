Bangladesh sets 'ambitious goal', needs Tk 15,000b to meet target

BRAC University emeritus professor Ainun Nishat assisted in preparing the plan.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ainun Nishat said Bangladesh has prepared the plan to reduce carbon emissions with high ambitions. However, the plan has been prepared in a way so that it can be implemented. From Bangladesh's point of view, it would not be proper to implement this plan by halting poverty alleviation, employment generation and economic development.
This effort to reduce carbon emission is to limit the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Different countries have determined goals to reduce carbon emissions on the occasion of United Nations climate conference.
This plan is called its own national plan, the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The climate conference began at Glasgow of Scotland on Sunday. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is in Scotland to attend the conference.
Centre for Environment and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) has prepared the plan for the Bangladesh report. The report has been finalised after consulting all departments and divisions related to climate change.
As part of the global agreement to tackle climate change, in 2015 Bangladesh made a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 15 per cent, 5 per cent of it with their own funds and 10 per cent with assistance. It is said in the report that Bangladesh is spending around Tk 85 billion annually to tackle climate change. Different initiatives include discouraging coal-fired power plant, increasing use of renewable energy, tree plantation across the country including in the coastal region and upgrading of brick kilns.
But there is no estimation as to how much carbon emission has been reduced since 2015 till date. According to the report, from now the Bangladesh government will measure the level of implementation of the target to reduce carbon emissions every two years.
It has been mentioned in the report that Bangladesh will have to spend Tk 2,750 billion till 2030 for the unconditional reduction of carbon emission.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, CEGIS executive director Malik Fida Abdullah Khan said industries are growing rapidly in the country. As a result, carbon emissions will increase in the days to come. So Bangladesh is preparing the development plan in the way so that carbon emission can be reduced as per the goal.
He said Bangladesh will be able to implement the entire plan receiving foreign assistance is made easier.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.