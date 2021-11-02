Bangladesh sets 'ambitious goal', needs Tk 15,000b to meet target

Bangladesh has planned to reduce carbon emissions by 22 per cent till 2030, which is 7 per cent higher than the target set in 2015.

Stakeholders have termed the plan 'ambitious' saying it would require Tk 15,000 billion to fulfill the target.

Bangladesh's environment, forest and climate change ministry submitted a plan to reduce carbon emissions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or UNFCCC.

According to the plan, Bangladesh will reduce carbon emission by 6.73 per cent with its own funds. And 15.12 per cent emissions would be reduced with the support of developed countries and international organisations. This support is not only in funds but also in technology.