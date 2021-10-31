Challenge to limit rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius

About 30,000 delegates, including heads of states and governments of 120 countries, scientists, representatives of civil society, and journalists of 200 countries have started out for Glasgow, Scotland, from various parts of the world. They are joining the climate conference, COP26. The summit will begin on 31 October and continues till 12 November. The issues of conference have long been under discussion. The conference was scheduled to be held last year, but was held up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naturally this gave the countries extra time for behind-the-scene discussions on the issues. However, doubt has been expressed about the success of the conference. The prime minister of the host country United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has said, "It’s going to be very tough…. We might not get the agreements that we need.”

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) monitors global agreements and activities on the climate change. Its executive secretary Patricia Espinosa warned the failure of this conference will bring dire consequences. World security and stability may collapse. Increasing migration and food crisis may be the cause of worldwide conflict and disorder if the countries fail to lessen emission of greenhouse gas.