Banshkhali beach, far from the madding crowd

There are many beach points developed like Khankhanabad, Kadamrasul, Baharchara, Ratnapur, Katariya and Gondamara. Among them, Khankhanabad, Baharchara and Ratnapur points have been the most popular ones. To me, sunset from the Banshkhali beach is more stunning than that of Cox’s Bazar. Unlike Cox’s Bazar beach, most of the shores of the beach are intertidal and go underwater at high tide, and at low tide the water recedes far from shore. As a result, in some parts of the shore, there is smooth cordgrass, a kind of sea grass that grows in the intertidal zone of the shore. Walking on the grass is such a soothing experience that you won’t have in Cox’s Bazar.

You can see flocks of seabirds, plenty of exquisite sea shells and oysters washing up ashore. The sandy beach, high waves, refreshing and quiet environment of the beach and surrounding nature draw people irresistibly again and again. There are rows of tall tamarisk trees on the beach and concrete slaps placed on the embankment to protect from erosion. And also at Ratnapur point there is a small mangrove forest. Given all of this, the beach has been a big attraction for those who want to have some time away from the madding crowd and concrete jungles we live in.