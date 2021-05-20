Brazil environment minister probed for timber trafficking

Brazil's Supreme Court ordered an investigation of the country’s environment minister Ricardo Salles as police raided ministry offices on 19 May, targeting a timber trafficking scheme allegedly involving him and other top officials in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government.

The ruling by Justice Alexandre de Moraes said federal police had evidence that Salles and other environmental officials were involved in an "extremely serious scheme to facilitate the trafficking of rainforest products."

It suspended 10 officials from their posts, including Eduardo Bim, head of Brazilian environmental protection agency IBAMA, and granted police access to Salles's bank accounts to look for evidence of illicit income.