Shakti Foundation joins Boishakh celebration at Hatirjheel as Environment and Health Partner
Shakti Foundation participated as the official Environment and Health Partner in the Chaitra Sankranti and Pahela Boishakh celebration festival organised by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and GRUS Event at Hatirjheel, Dhaka.
As part of this celebration, Shakti Foundation conducted a tree plantation programme and extended free healthcare services to festival visitors over the two-day event, reports a press release.
The tree plantation programme was inaugurated at the park adjacent to the Hatirjheel Management Building on Monday, 13 April, by Shakti Foundation’s deputy executive director Imran Ahmed, alongside the state minister for Housing and Public Works, Ahammad Sohel Monzoor Sumon, and RAJUK chairman Engineer Md Riazul Islam. Senior officials of both Shakti Foundation and RAJUK were present.
Imran Ahmed said, “We are delighted to officially participate in this festival as the Environment and Health Partner. Under our partnership with RAJUK, we have already planted 24,000 trees in the capital. Together, we plan to plant an additional 26,000 trees by June and reach 500,000 trees by 2030. We are firmly committed to building a green and beautiful capital city, together with all stakeholders.”
In addition to the plantation drive, Shakti Foundation gifted saplings to children participating in the festival’s painting competition. The organisation also operated a dedicated Health Corner and Mobile Health Clinic throughout the event, providing free medical services to 148 visitors including diabetes testing, blood pressure monitoring, hemoglobin tests, medical consultations, and emergency healthcare.
The two-day festival was held at the Hatirjheel Amphitheater and adjacent areas, organised by GRUS Event with the overall support of the RAJUK. Shakti Foundation’s involvement reflects its continued commitment to urban greening; the organisation has already planted almost four thousand trees and plants across the Hatirjheel area as part of this ongoing initiative.
Shakti Foundation is a leading development organisation based in Dhaka, working across climate change, urban greening, healthcare, and financial inclusion. Through partnerships with government bodies and civil society, Shakti Foundation drives sustainable development solutions for communities across Bangladesh.