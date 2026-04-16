Shakti Foundation joins Boishakh celebration at Hatirjheel as Environment and Health Partner

Shakti Foundation participated as the official Environment and Health Partner in the Chaitra Sankranti and Pahela Boishakh celebration festival organised by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and GRUS Event at Hatirjheel, Dhaka.

As part of this celebration, Shakti Foundation conducted a tree plantation programme and extended free healthcare services to festival visitors over the two-day event, reports a press release.

The tree plantation programme was inaugurated at the park adjacent to the Hatirjheel Management Building on Monday, 13 April, by Shakti Foundation’s deputy executive director Imran Ahmed, alongside the state minister for Housing and Public Works, Ahammad Sohel Monzoor Sumon, and RAJUK chairman Engineer Md Riazul Islam. Senior officials of both Shakti Foundation and RAJUK were present.