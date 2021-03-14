CC cameras set up along Halda river to save spawning fish

Powerful CC cameras have been installed along 10km of Halda river. Policemen are constantly monitoring the area. The area is also under the observation of the divisional office and DIG office of marine police in Dhaka. Steps are being taken to note if anything suspicious catches their attention.

This initiative was recently adopted to save the spawning fishes of Halda river, which has been named as Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage, the only natural fish breeding place in the country.

This step was taken in February as the breeding season has begun in March. On Thursday, the law enforcement seized 7,000 metres of nets from different points of the river after seeing those being set up illegally.