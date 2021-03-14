CC cameras set up along Halda river to save spawning fish

Powerful CC cameras have been installed along 10km of Halda river. Policemen are constantly monitoring the area. The area is also under the observation of the divisional office and DIG office of marine police in Dhaka. Steps are being taken to note if anything suspicious catches their attention.
This initiative was recently adopted to save the spawning fishes of Halda river, which has been named as Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage, the only natural fish breeding place in the country.
This step was taken in February as the breeding season has begun in March. On Thursday, the law enforcement seized 7,000 metres of nets from different points of the river after seeing those being set up illegally.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chattogram sadarghat marine police station officer-in-charge ABM Mizanur Rahman said the area between Madunaghat and Amtowa has been brought under observation by eight powerful CC cameras. The area is being monitored from various places including the DIG office of marine police in Dhaka and the Chattogram sadarghat marine police station. The initiative has been taken to stop catching of spawning fishes, save nearly extinct aqua animals, halt the movement of engine boats to save river ecology, stop illegal sand extraction and ensure total security of the river.
River expert Manzoorul Kibria, professor of the zoology department at Chittagong University, said, “The government is using technology to monitor Halda river. This is the safest and most effective way and the government should focus on this to protect the river.”